Chris Brown furious over Grammys loss to an artist ‘he doesn’t know’

Chris Brown raged “Who the f*** is Robert Glasper?” after he lost a Grammy award to the pianist. The rapper, 33, was not at the 65th Grammys on Sunday night in Los Angeles but when jazz artist Robert, 44, won in the Best R&B Album category, Brown vented his fury online.

He said about four-time Grammy winner Glasper in one of a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories posts: “Y’all playing. Who da f*** is this? Who the f*** is Robert Glasper. “I’m a keep kicking y’all a** respectfully.

“I gotta get my skills up … Ima start playing the harmonica.” Brown then uploaded an edited photo of himself showing him playing harmonica, which he captioned: “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.” Brown had been nominated for his tenth studio album “Breezy (Deluxe)” in the Best R&B Album category, which featured collaborations with Jack Harlow, H E R, and Anderson.Paak, but it went to Glasper for his “Black Radio III” record.

The pair were up against Mary J Blige for “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Lucky Daye for “Candydrip” and PJ Morton for “Watch the Sun”. Glasper has collaborated with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco, Mac Miller, and scored the Emmy Award-winning documentary “The Apollo”. Beyoncé made history at the event, held at the Crypto.com Arena, by breaking the record for most Grammy wins ever after scooping her 32nd award at the ceremony.

The singer had been nominated for nine awards and came away with Best R B Song, Best Traditional R and B Performance, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording, but lost Album Of The Year to Harry Styles, who won the award for his 2022 record “Harry’s House”.

