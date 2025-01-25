Chris Brown Files $500 Million Lawsuit Over Defamatory Documentary

LOS ANGELES – Singer Chris Brown has launched a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery and Ample Entertainment, accusing the companies behind the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence of airing defamatory and false allegations to boost ratings and revenue.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims the documentary, which aired on October 27, 2024, on Investigation Discovery (ID), sensationalised baseless accusations of sexual assault and evidence tampering. Brown’s legal team asserts these claims had been “thoroughly discredited in court years ago.”

The documentary focuses on allegations made by Daisia Chantel Frank, referred to as “Jane Doe” in the programme. According to the lawsuit, Frank is “a documented perpetrator of domestic violence with a history of physical assault and threats against her romantic partner.” Despite this, the lawsuit claims the producers “knowingly amplified her defamatory lies” for financial gain.

Brown’s attorneys, Levi McCathern and Evan Selik, argue that the companies disregarded their ethical responsibilities, stating:

“Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers intentionally promoted false and defamatory information. They recklessly damaged Mr. Brown’s reputation and spread misinformation to the public.”

The legal team also emphasised that Frank’s interactions with Brown were consensual, backed by text and voice messages she sent to the artist.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Brown’s legal team described the lawsuit as a stand against the exploitation of misinformation.

“Through this legal action, Mr. Brown seeks to hold these companies accountable for using falsehoods for personal and financial gain,” the statement read.

The lawsuit also seeks to donate a portion of the $500 million in damages to survivors of sexual abuse, positioning the case as not just a fight for Brown’s reputation but also a broader effort to “protect the truth.”

Brown’s 2017 documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, remains the “definitive account” of his journey and challenges, according to his legal team.

This legal battle has reignited discussions about ethical journalism and the responsibilities of media companies to present truthful narratives, particularly when addressing sensitive topics like sexual assault and domestic violence.