Chris Brown Brings ‘No Air’ to Life in Johannesburg, Jordin Sparks Reacts

JOHANNESBURG – FNB Stadium erupted in song this past weekend as Chris Brown performed the iconic 2008 hit No Air during his electrifying concert in Johannesburg. With over 90,000 fans in attendance, the crowd turned the stadium into a massive choir, belting out every word of the unforgettable duet originally sung with Jordin Sparks.

The performance was a highlight of Brown’s sold-out South African tour, showcasing his ability to captivate audiences with timeless hits. While Sparks couldn’t join in person, she certainly felt the love from across the globe.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sparks expressed her awe at the moment:

“I’ll never get over this. So many voices singing my song!! Appreciate him taking my voice all over the world! 🤍🤍.”

The heartfelt response from Sparks was met with warm reactions from fans in South Africa, who have long cherished No Air.

A Global Sensation

No Air, written by a team of top-tier hitmakers, became an international smash hit upon its release. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, sold over 3 million copies in the US, and earned a Grammy nomination in 2009 for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

For South Africans, the song has been a staple since its debut, and their collective performance at the FNB Stadium was a testament to its enduring appeal.

Sparks Engages with Fans

The global sensation also sparked conversations on social media. X user @_TumiMS commented: “Haibo wena Jordin Sparks! We sang along to your ENTIRE first album word for word in 2007! You may have never appreciated us enough to appear even once in any of your tours, but we BEEN about you!”

Sparks replied graciously: “I’m always appreciative and I’m grateful to anyone who has ever played/supported my music! It’s a dream of mine to tour and perform there. All over the world, actually. When the time comes, I’ll see you there? 🫶🏽”

Mzansi’s Love for No Air

For many in South Africa, this moment was more than a nostalgic trip; it was a reminder of the magic of music that transcends time and borders. As Chris Brown continues to take his music to stages worldwide, fans are hopeful that one day Jordin Sparks will join him in South Africa to perform the beloved anthem that resonates so deeply with them.

