Chris Brown Arrives in South Africa Amid Concert Controversy

Renowned American artist Chris Brown has landed in South Africa ahead of his highly anticipated concerts scheduled for this weekend in Gauteng.

Promoters Big Concerts announced Brown’s arrival on social media, exciting fans eager to see the Grammy-winning singer live. The events, set to take place at FNB Stadium, will feature local stars Major League Djz as part of the lineup.

To accommodate concertgoers, FNB Stadium management has introduced transportation options, including access to the Gautrain and a park-and-ride service.

Initially, Brown was slated to perform a single concert on December 14. However, overwhelming demand saw tickets selling out within minutes, prompting organisers to add a second show at the same venue.

Backlash Over Brown’s Visit

Brown’s visit has sparked criticism from anti-gender-based violence (GBV) groups, who have condemned his history of abusive behaviour. Advocacy group Women For Change has been vocal about their disapproval, citing his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna and other allegations, including those detailed in the recent documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

The group highlighted the alarming rates of femicide in South Africa, where women are five times more likely to be killed than the global average. “Hosting Chris Brown sends a harmful message to survivors of abuse and undermines the progress we are trying to make in addressing GBV in South Africa,” the organisation said.

Their petition against the concerts has gathered over 51,000 signatures. Similarly, the GOOD Party urged the Minister of Home Affairs to deny Brown entry into the country, although this request was not granted. The party has since confirmed it will not protest outside the concerts.

Concert Safety Measures

Amid the controversy, Big Concerts has reassured attendees that safety is a top priority. “We’ve taken many precautions to ensure a safe and secure experience for all patrons,” the organisers stated.

The venue will feature heightened security measures, including additional lighting in surrounding areas and visible security throughout the premises.

Despite the criticism, thousands of fans are expected to pack FNB Stadium this weekend to witness Brown’s electrifying performances.

