Chris Brown Arrested in England for Allegedly Smashing Tequila Bottle on Producer’s Head

Chris Brown was taken into custody in Manchester, England, on Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. The arrest stems from a 2023 incident at a London nightclub in which the R&B singer allegedly struck music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle, according to The Sun.

Diaw previously filed a lawsuit against Brown, claiming the singer “beat[sic] him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila, then proceeded to “ruthlessly stomp” on him.

As a result, Diaw says he “suffered severe and lasting injuries,” including lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.

