The “Cocoa Butter Kisses” hitmaker has revealed he has close connections with the former President of the United States as well as music royalty JAY-Z, and joked they are quite similar to contact – both speaking through their assistants and private phone numbers.

Speaking to James Corden in an instalment of “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show”, he shared: “I don’t have his number, but I have a number for him. I have a person I could call that will say, ‘OK, I’ll have him call you.’

It’s the same way with JAY-Z. JAY-Z and Barack Obama are very similar. Both of them have an assistant that you have to call, and then you get a call from a private number, and it’s either JAY-Z or Barack Obama on the phone. I never know which one is calling when I get that call back number.”

And the 26-year-old rapper is also close to Kanye West too.

James revealed: “I hosted a thing in New York once, and he was there, and he said, ‘Gimme your number, man,’ we were backstage.