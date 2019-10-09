“He said, ‘We’re having a party later at a studio in New York, do you want to come?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah!’ But then, he sent me a text at 3 a.m. saying, ‘We’ll be getting there in about an hour.’ I was like, ‘What do I do? Do I get dressed and go out at 4 a.m.?'”

To which Chance replied: “I’ve been in that same kind of place. Kanye’s the kind of dude where, like, you’ll meet up with him to do one thing, and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh! I gotta go to Milan right now, let’s get on this jet.’

And you gotta make a decision right there. Like, ‘Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan or go to this date that I have planned?'”