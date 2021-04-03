Celebrities send love to DMX after reported overdose, heart attack

Prayers for rapper DMX poured in on social media after news of the rapper’s reported overdose and heart attack made headlines.

The 50-year-old rapper, who was born in Mount Vernon and raised in Yonkers, began trending on Twitter as fans flooded the site to honor him.

Ja Rule, who worked with DMX and famously feuded with the “Where The Hood At” performer for years, was one of the first to send him well wishes.

“Prayers up for my brother DMX,” he wrote on Twitter, including many prayer hand emojis.

LL Cool J posted scenes from the “4, 3, 2, 1” music video on Instagram, a 1997 song the two collaborated on with Cannibus and Method Man. “Today is 4/3/21 – it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song,” he wrote. “We Love you X get well fast.”

The Ying Yang Twins, D-Roc and Kaine, honored DMX on their Instagram. “Prayers for the Big Dog @dmx it’s in God’s hands now,” they wrote, with a photo of the rapper.

“Prayers for DMX and his family,” Missy Elliot posted, along with a photo of the rapper.

Rapper DMX is In grave condition after an alleged overdose. MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Rick Ross took to his Instagram stories before TMZ broke the news of DMX being in “grave condition.”

“Prayers up for DMX the legend,” he said in a video. “Let’s put that in the sky.”

In the clips which followed, Ross posted a video of himself smoking and listening to DMX’s music in a car.

“Sending prayers to Dmx pull thru my brother,” wrote rapper Big Freedia.

Musicians weren’t the only ones playing their respects.

“Praying for DMX,” tweeted Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

“Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX,” posted Gabrielle Union.

“Nothing but positive vibes and healing prayers to my friend #DMX …” comedian Loni Love said.

“Damn Prayers Up For #dmx The Legend Right Now,” shared reality TV star DJ Pauly D.

“This one hurts. Prayers that he pulls through. #DMX,” posted New England Patriot’s wide receiver Julian Edelman, sharing a video of DMX speaking about God.

