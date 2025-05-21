Cassie’s Mother Testifies in Diddy Trial, Reveals $20K Payout and Threats Over Alleged Sex Tape

Spread the love

NEW YORK – Regina Ventura, the mother of singer Cassie Ventura, delivered emotional testimony on Tuesday in a Manhattan federal courtroom during music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Taking the stand, Regina recounted how her daughter’s relationship with Diddy evolved after she signed with his label, Bad Boy Records, in the mid-2000s. She recalled first meeting Diddy in 2006 and said that shortly thereafter, the couple relocated to Los Angeles together.

The prosecution introduced a 2011 message Cassie had sent to her mother, which Regina read aloud in court. In the message, Cassie said Diddy had threatened to release a sex tape and vowed to go after both her and rapper Kid Cudi — real name Scott Mescudi — whom Cassie had been seeing during a break from her relationship with Diddy.

In one of the most startling revelations, Regina testified that Diddy had demanded $20,000 from her and her husband, allegedly to recoup money he claimed to have invested in Cassie’s career. Fearing for her daughter’s safety, Regina said she and her husband took out a home equity loan and wired the funds to a Bad Boy Records account, following instructions from Diddy’s bookkeeper. She told the jury that the money was mysteriously returned five days later without any explanation or further contact from Combs or the label.

Supporting the prosecution’s case, Regina also confirmed that a set of photos shown to the court — depicting visible bruises on Cassie — had been taken by her. She said the images were evidence of abuse her daughter suffered during her relationship with the defendant.

In another disturbing account, Regina described a heated altercation she witnessed in Los Angeles. She said Diddy had taken Cassie’s phone during an argument and left the scene driving her daughter’s Jaguar. The phone was later returned, but the incident added to a growing timeline of alleged intimidation and control.

The defence chose not to cross-examine Regina Ventura, and prosecutors proceeded with their next witness. Diddy, currently in federal custody, has not yet responded publicly to the latest testimony.

The trial continues, drawing national attention as new details emerge about the powerful music executive’s alleged conduct behind the scenes of his empire. – TMZ

Like this: Like Loading...