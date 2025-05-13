Cassie: My First Freak-Off … So Much Baby Oil I was Glistening

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES — In harrowing courtroom testimony, singer and former model Cassie Ventura delivered disturbing details about her relationship with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, recounting coercive sexual experiences, forced drug use, and degrading treatment that she says spanned years.

Taking the witness stand in Diddy’s ongoing federal trial, Cassie testified that her first coerced group sexual encounter — what Diddy allegedly called a “freak-off” — occurred when she was 22 years old. The event, which took place at one of Combs’ homes in Los Angeles, involved drugs, alcohol, and a paid male escort, she said.

“I wanted to make him happy,” Cassie told the jury, describing how Diddy introduced the idea of voyeurism early in their relationship. She testified that she reluctantly agreed, donning a masquerade mask as part of what became a recurring and traumatic experience.

According to Cassie, Diddy often encouraged — and at times insisted — that she use drugs such as ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, and ketamine during these encounters. “I had to dissociate to make it through,” she said, noting that some substances made her vomit, but she was pressured to continue regardless.

The singer testified that these “freak-offs” became weekly occurrences, taking place in Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and even international locations such as Ibiza. Hotels and her own homes were also allegedly used. She described the preparation for the encounters, which included personal lubricants, condoms, and copious amounts of Johnson’s Baby Oil — reportedly at Diddy’s insistence so she would appear “glistening.”

Visibly emotional, Cassie detailed instances where she was urinated on during these encounters, testifying that she never consented to such acts. “It was disgusting,” she said. “I choked from the amount in my mouth… No one could think I wanted that.”

She explained that saying no felt impossible: “It was obvious I didn’t want to be on the ground being urinated on by two men.” According to her testimony, escorts were often sourced through platforms like Craigslist in the early days of their encounters.

The federal indictment against Combs references these so-called “freak-offs” as orchestrated sex performances that he allegedly directed, recorded, and used to maintain control over his partners. Prosecutors claim he used these videos as a form of blackmail.

Cassie also spoke about the mental toll, saying she felt “dirty and confused,” and that she had no one to confide in. When she attempted to discuss her discomfort with Diddy, she did so cautiously, fearing his anger.

Throughout her testimony, Combs reportedly remained focused on the jury, occasionally glancing at Cassie, while his family in the courtroom showed little visible reaction. Cassie, meanwhile, was supported in court by her husband Alex Fine, her brother, and her legal counsel.

The trial continues, with prosecutors expected to present further evidence, including alleged recordings of the events described.

