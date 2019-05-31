Cardi B slams critics of her decision to cancel shows admit liposuction recovery

Cardi B slams critics after cancelling shows to recover from her liposuction surgery.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker – who gave birth to her daughter Kulture 10 months ago – recently postponed all her concerts for the rest of May when she realised she had been “overzealous” in trying to head back to work straight after having undergone the cosmetic surgery to help her regain her pre-pregnancy body.

And after critics hit out at her for the decision, she’s now hit back to say she can “do whatever the f**k” she wants with her body.

On an Instagram Live video, she said: “I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body, I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

Cardi, 26, also said she “hates” cancelling shows because she never wants to miss out on the pay cheque attached to her work, but knew it was the right thing to do for the sake of her health.

She added: “I hate cancelling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict. I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

In a statement from her representatives earlier this month, it was confirmed she would be axing all her shows that were planned for May, in an attempt to give her time to recover from her surgery.

The message read: “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.

“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.”