Cardi B roasted over transphobic Facebook post

In the Facebook post, a popular meme with a cartoon character looking out of a window with the post captioned: “I hope nobody sees this tr***y leave my house” with laughing emojis above it.

Social media erupted after the post with many pointing out Cardi’s transphobic past, while others called for her to be cancelled.

َ @ultabutera why is cardi b saying her team member posted that meme when she’s used transphobic slurs in the past ? we know it’s you sis don’t even try 16

Following the backlash, Cardi responded to the offensive meme on her Twitter account, claiming that it must’ve been a former team member, as this person is the only of one who has had access to the account.

“It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account,” she wrote.

iamcardib ✔@iamcardib It's come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account.

The Twitterverse was not impressed by her answer, because it lacked an apology.

I know Cardi B posted that transphobic meme — just like I know it wasn’t her who tweeted that it wasn’t her who posted it.

— 🏳️‍🌈 original batty mon ✨ (@snacktavist) September 17, 2018

YouTube ‎@YouTube JAKE @JAKE_0KAY It's come to my attention that you still as transphobic as you were when you posted this video (in which you also joke about non-consensual sex) https://youtu.be/mzq4mrzzU74 Stop shifting the blame. Stop pretending you don't know that these words are offensive. Set better examples. iamcardib ✔@iamcardib It's come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account.

The Facebook post has since been deleted.