Cardi B roasted over transphobic Facebook post

In the Facebook post, a popular meme with a cartoon character looking out of a window with the post captioned: “I hope nobody sees this tr***y leave my house” with laughing emojis above it.
.@IamCardiB is facing backlash for posting ‘transphobic’ meme on her Facebook account.
Social media erupted after the post with many pointing out Cardi’s transphobic past, while others called for her to be cancelled.
It’s funny how people cancelled Iggy Azalea for one mistake for which she apologized many times (and never repeated) while Cardi B has been posting/saying homophobic,transphobic,misogynistic things constantly,but is still treated like a queen.Ugh the double standards
why is cardi b saying her team member posted that meme when she’s used transphobic slurs in the past ? we know it’s you sis don’t even try
Cardi B being outwardly transphobic AGAIN after many trans folks pointed this out back in the beginning of the year??
Following the backlash, Cardi responded to the offensive meme on her Twitter account, claiming that it must’ve been a former team member, as this person is the only of one who has had access to the account.
“It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account,” she wrote.
The Twitterverse was not impressed by her answer, because it lacked an apology.
I know Cardi B posted that transphobic meme — just like I know it wasn’t her who tweeted that it wasn’t her who posted it.
— 🏳️🌈 original batty mon ✨ (@snacktavist) September 17, 2018
It’s come to my attention that you still as transphobic as you were when you posted this video (in which you also joke about non-consensual sex) https://youtu.be/mzq4mrzzU74 Stop shifting the blame. Stop pretending you don’t know that these words are offensive. Set better examples.iamcardib
✔@iamcardib
The Facebook post has since been deleted.