Cardi B has ‘95 percent’ of her bum fillers removed

The rapper has revealed she had a series of injections to boost her behind, but she had most of it dissolved back in August and she has now warned young fans about the dangers of cosmetic treatments including Brazilian bum lifts – insisting anyone considering the procedure must consult a doctor first.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cardi explained: “In August I got surgery and I removed 95 percent of my biopolymers … if you don’t know what it is, it’s ass shots. It was a really crazy process. “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to ass shots, DON’T!” She added of Brazilian bum lifts: “When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right. If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

Cardi has previously been open about her body insecurities, revealing she got her first boob job when she was 18 and had the first work done on her bum two years later. In a chat with singer Mariah Carey for Interview magazine, Cardi explained: “Well, I’m from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an ass so young boys would be like, ‘Look at your flat ass. You ain’t got no t******.’ And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped.” She went on to add of her first surgeries: “When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone.

“When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...