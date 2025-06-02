Cardi B Explodes Over Offset’s Spousal Support Filing: “I Hope Your Weak Ass Dies Slow!”

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Rap superstar Cardi B unleashed a scathing tirade against estranged husband Offset on Friday, following reports that the Migos rapper is seeking spousal support and joint custody of their children amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Spaces in a fiery livestream, Cardi B didn’t hold back her fury. Visibly emotional and furious, she declared, “I hope your weak ass dies slow,” targeting Offset after TMZ Hip Hop broke the news that he had filed for financial support.

In the emotionally charged rant, Cardi claimed the news “ruined her entire day,” and vowed to “wreck his life” in return. The Grammy-winning artist accused Offset of abandoning their children and attempting to paint her as the villain in the legal proceedings.

“I never asked him for a dime,” she said during the livestream. “I never kept him from the kids. But he’s the one who stood them up—multiple times. They waited for him, and he never showed.”

One of the most revealing moments in Cardi’s outburst came when she confirmed for the first time the name of their youngest daughter—Blossom—born in September 2024. According to Cardi, Offset has seen the toddler just five times since her birth.

She also accused him of making excuses to avoid visitation, claiming he refused to travel to New York to see his children if it meant staying in a hotel. Despite her efforts to accommodate him, she says, he failed to show up.

Offset’s legal filing reportedly includes a request for joint custody of the couple’s three children, along with spousal support—a move that has infuriated Cardi and shocked many fans, given her frequent public support for him throughout their turbulent relationship.

Sources close to Offset, speaking to The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, pushed back on Cardi’s accusations. They claim Offset only filed after repeated issues with visitation and concerns that Cardi was trying to “clean him out” financially.

Amid the fallout, Cardi also hinted that her long-awaited sophomore album is finally on the way, citing the drama as new fuel for her creativity. “Offset pissed me off for good,” she said. “Now watch what I do next.”

As of publication, representatives for Offset have declined to comment on the situation.

Cardi B and Offset—once hip-hop’s power couple—have experienced a rollercoaster relationship since marrying in 2017, including multiple separations, reconciliations, and public scandals. This latest development marks a new low in their unraveling marriage, now unfolding before millions online.

Source: Online

