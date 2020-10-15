Cardi B accidentally shares topless picture on Instagram

Cardi B accidentally posted a topless picture of herself on Instagram, but has owned up to her mistake by saying “s*** happens”.

The “WAP” hitmaker uploaded a photo to her Instagram story on Tuesday in which she was reclining on a couch without a shirt on, and was forced to quickly delete the image once she’d realised her mistake.

And shortly after the accidental post, Cardi took to Twitter to share an audio recording in which she called herself “f****** stupid” for the blunder.

She said: “Lord why the f*** you have to make me so f***** stupid … Why? Why? Why? Why?”

Cardi went on to say she isn’t going to “beat herself up” over the mishap, because “s*** happens” and she’d rather just move on.

She added: “You know what? I’m not going to beat myself up about it. I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it.

“I am not going to think about it, okay? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not. It is what it is. S*** happens. F*** it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f****** be a stripper, so whatever.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s mistake comes after actor Chris Evans also suffered a similar slip up last month, in which he accidentally showed the camera roll on his phone during a video, which included a picture of a penis.

After realising his mistake, Chris quipped he had captured the “attention” of his followers to encourage US citizens to vote in the upcoming election.

He wrote on social media at the time: “Now that I have your attention …. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! (sic)”

Chrissy Teigen leapt to the “Captain America” star’s defence and confessed to having lots of not-safe-for-work images stored on her device thanks to candid WhatsApp chats with her friends.

Although she didn’t name Chris specifically, her comments appear to have been made in reaction to his photo leak.

Chrissy tweeted: “My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs. I’d say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends

“I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll! (sic)”