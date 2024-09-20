Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo to Headline DStv Delicious Festival After Janet Jackson’s Withdrawal

Spread the love

Musical icons Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo have been announced as the new headline acts for this weekend’s DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

The change in the lineup comes after R&B star Janet Jackson withdrew following the death of her brother, Tito Jackson, on Sunday, September 25.

In a statement, festival organisers confirmed Jackson’s withdrawal and expressed their condolences to the Jackson family. “We send our deepest condolences and support to Janet and her family during this time of mourning,” the statement read. The organisers assured fans that despite the lineup change, they have worked tirelessly to maintain an extraordinary festival experience.

Rhymes and Derulo are set to perform on Saturday, September 21, at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. “With Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo set to bring their legendary hip hop and pop energy to the stage, fans can expect unforgettable performances from these incredibly celebrated artists,” organisers said.

Busta Rhymes, a 12-time Grammy Award nominee, is known for hits like “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check,” “Break Ya Neck,” and “I Know What You Want.” He has also collaborated with artists like Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey. Meanwhile, Jason Derulo has sold over 200 million records worldwide, with popular tracks including “Talk Dirty,” “Wiggle,” and “Savage Love.”

In addition to Rhymes and Derulo, award-winning R&B singer Jill Scott will headline the festival on Sunday, September 22.

The event will also showcase top local talent, with performances by Thandiswa Mazwai, Sjava, Soweto Gospel Choir, Boom Shaka, Khuli Chana, Toss, OkMalumkoolkat, Morafe, and Cassper Nyovest. Icons like Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, and Loyiso Bala will also grace the stage. Musical tributes will be held in honor of South African legends such as Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, HHP, Lebo Mathosa, Mandoza, Pro Kid, Johnny Clegg, and Riky Rick.

The Channel O Dance Stage, in partnership with Johnnie Walker Blonde, will keep the energy high with DJ sets from DBN Gogo, Kabza De Small, PH, and Shimza. Other performers include Reason, Nkosazana Daughter, and Zee Nxumalo.

Additionally, the festival will feature the 30 Years of Creative Freedom Tribute Show presented by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, celebrating the impact of South African musicians on the nation’s cultural landscape.

Beyond the music, food enthusiasts can explore the Proudly South African Delicious Mile, a culinary showcase offering gourmet dishes from local and international vendors, including DimsumFest, Tiger’s Milk, Daruma by Oskido, and The Gourmet Shrine.

Ticket prices for general admission are set at R1 050, with premium options ranging from R3 250 to R8 350, depending on the lounge experience. While refunds will not be issued for scheduled events, festival-goers can review the policy for any specific conditions regarding ticket exchanges.

As the countdown begins, fans can expect an electrifying weekend of music, food, and celebration at one of South Africa’s most anticipated festivals.

