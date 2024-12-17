Bushiri says he is bigger than Chris Brown

Spread the love

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is slamming South African media following reports of Chris Brown’s filling up of the FNB Stadium, at the weekend. In a post on social media, Bushiri recalled previously hosting a crowd of 110,000 for his Crossover Night prayers on more than one occasion.

“So Chris Brown’s concert at FNB Stadium drew a crowd of 94,000 and the South African weirdo media is going crazy crowning him; ‘the biggest crowd puller’. What a shame. Hate is really an animal. They are trying to pay a blind eye on my meetings in the same stadium where we recorded an all-time high in numbers with 110,000 people attending my Crossover Night prayers for four consecutive times. “Despite the FNB management, posting it on the public display, no South African media wrote about it, till date,” the self-proclaimed prophet posted. “Indeed, if you hate someone, even their most beautiful face looks ugly. The South African media is trying to enthrone Chris brown and de-throne the Gospel. They gladly, wrote about Chris Brown fans; ‘they were entertained’ and my followers who attended prayers; ‘they were brainwashed.’ Wow. Soon South Africans will wake up to the real agenda happening in their land – hating men of God and celebrating evil. Diabolical,” Bushiri added.

So Chris Brown’s concert at FNB Stadium drew a crowd of 94,000 and the South African weirdo Media is going crazy crowning him; “the biggest crowd puller”. What a shame. Hate is really an animal. They are trying to pay a blind eye on my meetings in the same stadium where we… pic.twitter.com/GsOeGL2Pxy — Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri_) December 16, 2024 Chris Brown performed at two concerts in Gauteng on December 14 and 15. From his 18-dance member crew to the stage design, lighting and visuals, Brown and his team thought of everything to give a world-class performance.

Breezy, being the superstar that he is, had four outfit changes and each one paid homage to the different chapters of his career, from the basketball t-shirts and bagging jeans, he even rocked the merchandise that was being sold at the concert. Brown thanked the crowd for attending. “This night means the world to me. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this kind of moment,” he said.

