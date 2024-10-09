Burning Spear to perform in Zimbabwe, SA for ‘One People Africa’ tour

Spread the love

Reggae music legend, Burning Spear is set to make his South African return for the One People Africa Tour at the Emperors Palace (The Park), on October 19.

In July this year, Burning Spear announced that he will be performing in Zimbabwe and South Africa as part of his tour.

Among those set to grace the stage alongside the two-time Grammy award winner are the Lucky Dube band, Kebra Ethiopia Sound System, Colbert Mukwevho, Nicky B, Bongo Riot, Reign Africa, Skeleton Blazer, and many others.

His return coincides with the country’s commemoration of South Africa’s 30 years of democracy.

He will be accompanied by his renowned band, The Burning Band, who will be lighting up the stage in Johannesburg for an unforgettable performance that promises to unite and inspire audiences of all ages.

Over the past six decades, Burning Spear has made a name for himself as one of the most respected reggae artists in the world through his timeless hits and socially conscious lyrics.

His music, rooted in the pursuit of justice, unity, and positive change, continues to resonate in these times, transcending boundaries and generations.

According to the event organisers, this concert is more than just a performance, but a celebration of love, unity, and the unparalleled power of music to bring people together.

According to the musician, reggae music lovers can expect an iconic set list featuring the songs that have defined the reggae genre, with a live performance that captures the very soul of a movement.

“I am thrilled to return to South Africa, a country that has always been close to my heart. The spirit of unity and resilience that defines your people is something I deeply admire. I look forward to sharing my music and message of hope and freedom with you all once again.”