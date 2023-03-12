Burna Boy makes history as ‘Last Last’ goes platinum in America

Less than a year since it launched to global acclaim, Burna Boy’s hit single “Last Last” has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Platinum certification in America is accomplished for sales in excess of 1 million equivalent units. “Burna Boy’s global hit, “Last Last” is now certified Platinum by RIAA for over 1 million units sold in the USA. Burna Boy becomes the first African artist with 2 solo songs certified Platinum in the USA.‼️🦍”

Burna Boy’s global hit, “Last Last” is now certified Platinum by RIAA for over 1 million units sold in the USA.🇺🇸 Burna Boy becomes the first African artist with 2 solo songs certified Platinum in the USA.‼️🦍 pic.twitter.com/9lu0n3ZnrN — benny. (@benny7gg) March 9, 2023

Since its release last May, “Last Last” has exploded into an international hit and amassed over half a billion streams worldwide. In the time since its release, the afrobeats superstar has been touring the globe alongside his band, The Outsiders.

“Last Last” marks the 31-year-old’s second RIAA platinum certification after “Ye” was certified platinum in January. He’s the first and only African artist to achieve the feat of two RIAA platinum certifications for solo singles.

Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Rema and Davido each also have one RIAA certification apiece for “Essence”, “Calm Down” and “Fall”, respectively.

Burna looks likely to achieve another RIAA certification before the end of the year as his “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” single “Alone” continues to chart in the US. A few weeks ago, Burna Boy, Tems and Rema made history when they performed as the headline acts during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game half-time show. “Light work with the gang @fromtheoutsiders,” he recently shared. “A HUGE shout out to @nbanigeria @nbaafricaofficial @thebal @temsbaby @heisrema, it was one for the books.”

