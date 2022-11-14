Burna Boy crowned the Best African Act at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards

Burna Boy beat off stiff competition from the likes of Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Zuchu, Tems and Musa Keys to win the title of Best African Act at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 13.

This marked the self-proclaimed African giant’s second award at the EMAs following his 2019 win in the same category.

Thanks for the love @mtvema I’m super bummed I couldn’t be there. We go again! 🚀❤️ pic.twitter.com/YCBMtQHCnM — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 14, 2022

The Nigerian Afrobeat star has enjoyed another stellar year off the back of his latest album, “Love Damini”, which fell just short of becoming the first album by a Nigerian artist to debut at number one in the UK in July.

The album’s lead single, “Last Last”, has become a global smash hit in the past few months and is particularly making a mark in the US where it’s high on the charts in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the EMAs saw Taylor Swift come out as the top winner with four awards: Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Video and Best Long-form Video.

Harry Styles, who was the top nominee on the night with seven nods, only took home the award for Best Live, which was reintroduced after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Seventeen took home two awards apiece. Guetta won Best Collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue)” and Best Electronic. Seventeen won the Best New and Best Push Awards, while Minaj was awarded Best Song for “Super Freaky Girl” and Best Hip Hop.

The show featured performances from the likes of OneRepublic, Ava Max, Stormzy featuring Debbie, Gayle, Lewis Capaldi, Kalush Orchestra, Thundercat, Tate McRae, Spinall, Äyanna and SA’s Nasty C. Here’s a complete list of winners: Best Song: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

