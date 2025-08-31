Bulawayo Grooves to 80s & 90s Magic: Tich Mataz and Otis Fraser Deliver Unforgettable Night

BULAWAYO – Last Friday night, The Place in Bulawayo became the ultimate playground for nostalgia as music lovers from across the city gathered for “A Black and White Affair,” an Old Skool showcase featuring legendary DJs Tich Mataz, Otis Fraser, Emity Smooth, and the sensational DJ CP.

From the moment the lights dimmed and the first beats hit the speakers, the crowd was transported back to the golden era of 80s and 90s R&B, soul, and funk. Attendees danced with infectious energy, singing along to classics by Loose Ends, Lisa Stansfield, Kenny Thomas, Black Box, and more.

“This is exactly what we needed! The vibe is incredible, and the music takes me back,” said Thandeka Moyo, a Bulawayo resident who attended with a group of friends.

The night was more than just a trip down memory lane. Each DJ brought a distinct style and flavour, creating a dynamic rhythm that kept revellers on the dance floor. Tich Mataz’s legendary mixing skills drew cheers from the audience, while Otis Fraser’s seamless transitions between 80s classics and 90s R&B kept the energy at a high pitch. Emity Smooth and DJ CP added their signature flair, blending deep grooves with crowd favourites to perfection.

Organiser Otis Fraser, reflecting on the successful event, noted that the concept was inspired by a similar show he recently hosted in Gaborone, Botswana.

“The response in Botswana was incredible, and we knew Zimbabweans deserved the same experience. Seeing the crowd here in Bulawayo sing along, dance, and truly enjoy the Old Skool vibe was amazing. It’s proof that this music still moves people,” Fraser said.

The exclusive 80s segment was a highlight of the night, with the crowd erupting when familiar beats from the era filled the air. Social media buzzed with clips of the packed dance floor, with attendees praising the DJs for keeping the spirit of Old Skool alive.

“It’s not just about the music; it’s about memories, nostalgia, and feeling young again,” said fan Tendai Chikomo.

Plans are already underway to take the event to Midlands and Harare, ensuring that the Old Skool movement sweeps across Zimbabwe before the year ends. Fraser hinted that future editions will continue to showcase top-tier DJ talent while creating spaces for fans to celebrate the music of their youth.

By the end of the night, it was clear that Bulawayo had witnessed more than just a party—it had experienced a cultural revival, a celebration of timeless music, and a testament to the enduring power of Old Skool. For those in attendance, it was a night of memories, laughter, and non-stop dancing, proving that classics never go out of style.

“This was unforgettable. I’ve been to many clubs and events, but tonight had something special—it felt like the whole city was dancing together,” said attendee Sarah Ncube.

As the lights went up and the last beats faded, revellers left The Place buzzing, already anticipating the next chapter of Zimbabwe’s Old Skool revival.