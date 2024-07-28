‘Brutal and violent’: Chris Brown and his entourage are being sued for $50 million over alleged assault of four concert-goers

Spread the love

A newly-filed lawsuit shows Chris Brown and his entourage are being sued for $50 million (R900 million) for the alleged “brutal” and “violent” assault of four concert-goers.

The R&B singer, 35, and several members of his team were allegedly involved in the incident on Friday, July 19, following the performer’s show at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

A lawsuit obtained by People says Brown and members of his entourage named as Conway, Hood Boss (aka Omololu Omari Akinlolu), as well as Sinko Ceej “brutally and severely beat” four men – Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Damarcus Powell.

They allege it was an unprovoked attack backstage at the show, and that Live Nation – the promoter of Chris’ ‘11:11’ tour – is also being sued over the alleged fight.

The complaint claims the company continued its relationship with Chris, despite his history of “bad conduct and violent conduct”.

It said it “shamelessly profits and promotes” Chris’ ‘11:11 Tour’ and brought “Brown to Texas for financial gain”.

Tony Buzbee, attorney for the claimants, said: “This is Texas. The people here don’t care how important or famous you think you are, you have an obligation to follow the laws and conduct yourself in an appropriate way.”

He added: “Unprovoked violence can’t and won’t be tolerated. We intend to seek all damages that the law allows against Brown and his cohorts, to include punitive damages.”

The complaint further says: “The violence included Brown and his entourage surrounding the Plaintiffs, throwing chairs at them, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them.

“The unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs’ heads and chests, and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down. The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown, severely injured all Plaintiffs.”

It added the four men were invited into the VIP area of Brown’s concert where they were waiting for the singer for 30 minutes.

When they got tired of waiting, alleged victim Charles Bush says he made his way to the exit where he congratulated Chris on his set – allegedly leading to one of Chris’ entourage shouting: “Man, you don’t remember you two were beefing?”

The plaintiffs then claim they were followed into a hallway by “seven to 10” of Chris’ crew as they tried to leave, and they were attacked.

They are asking the court for compensatory and punitive damages “in excess (of) $50 million” as well as damages including “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses”.

Their complaint also cites Brown’s run-ins with the law, including his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, which resulted in him accepting a plea deal of community labour, five years’ probation and domestic violence counselling.

He has also faced a string of other alleged physical and sexual assault accusations over the years, most recently in 2023.

