Bruno Mars Dismisses Rumors of $50 Million Gambling Debt with a Laugh

Spread the love

Pop superstar Bruno Mars has set the record straight regarding swirling rumours that he created his latest hit single with rapper Sexyy Red to clear an alleged $50 million gambling debt.

The singer, known for his charisma and sense of humour, brushed off the speculation, turning the controversy into a moment of celebration for his recent achievements.

Mars went viral following the release of his provocative new track, “Fat, Juicy and Wet,” last week. Fans were stunned by the explicit lyrics and bold energy of the song, which also features cameos from global icons Lady Gaga and Blackpink’s ROSÉ in its accompanying music video. Despite the initial shock, the single has become an instant hit, amassing over two million streams on Spotify within 24 hours and racking up 12 million views on YouTube in just six days.

Adding to the buzz, Spotify revealed that Bruno Mars has become the first artist in history to surpass 150 million monthly listeners on the platform. The singer celebrated this milestone on Instagram, joking about the rumours of his gambling debt. “Keep streaming, y’all! I’ll be out of debt in no time,” he quipped, turning speculation into a lighthearted moment.

The origins of the rumour trace back to a March 2024 report by NewsNation, which cited an anonymous “well-placed Vegas insider.” The report alleged that Mars owed MGM Resorts over $50 million in gambling debt and that his earnings from his Las Vegas residency—estimated at $90 million annually—were being used to pay it off.

However, MGM Resorts quickly refuted the claims, emphasizing their strong and debt-free relationship with Mars. “We’re proud of our partnership with Bruno Mars. It’s longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM,” the casino giant stated.

The rumours haven’t stopped Mars’ meteoric rise. Fans continue to embrace his boundary-pushing music and creative collaborations, with “Fat, Juicy and Wet” becoming yet another addition to his list of viral hits. For now, the singer seems to be enjoying the ride, proving that even the wildest rumours can’t dampen his shine.

As Bruno Mars himself said, “Keep streaming.” With his record-breaking success, it’s clear he’s playing his own winning hand.

Source: AllHipHop

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...