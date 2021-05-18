Brenda Fassie’s son reveals his struggles

Lost in the shadow of his mother for years and years, the legendary Brenda Fassie, Bongani now has a chance to tell his story on his very own reality show.

The much-anticipated first season of “Finding Bongani” premières on Moja Love, DStv channel 157 on June 5 at 8.30pm.

The must-watched reality show zones in on the award-winning musician and producer’s life after the pop singer’s death, his battles in life and his music career.

The channel announced the upcoming reality show on Twitter and shared an emotional teaser of the upcoming season where one confession came from media personality, Kuli Roberts.

“We should be grateful he is where he is now and has not killed himself,” confessed Roberts.

“Born into stardom – Raised in an empty environment. #FindingBongani premières on Saturday, June 5 only on Moja Love DStv Ch 157,” read the tweet.

The first season will introduce close family and friends of the late Brenda Fassie who will narrate stories about her as well as show viewers the hurdles the award-winning musician and producer faced due to drugs and alcohol.

Moja Love will also be introducing other new shows like “Lenyalo Le Thata” to their June line-up.

Fans were excited about the upcoming shows.

Tumi M tweeted: “Can’t wait for finding Bongani”.

While @Undlunkulu_Xoli commented: “Supper excited for this content! Beeeeeeeeeeeeeen waiting.”

Bongani was just 17 years old when his mother died from a cocaine overdose and, according to reports, was allegedly cast out of society to fend for himself.

One of the major battles he faced as an only child was fighting to keep the rights to his mother’s biopic.

A battle he eventually won in 2019 in the court of law against Brenda’s former manager and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala.

A few weeks ago Bongani shared a snippet of the upcoming film on his social media.

“Finding Bongani” will air on June 5 at 8pm on Moja Love.