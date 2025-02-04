Bob Marley’s spirit a source of inspiration, says Zimbabwean poet

MONG Bob Marley’s millions of admirers, Robert Mugabe was among the most famous. Leader of militant freedom fighters during the 1970s Bush War in Rhodesia, Mugabe was a symbol of the defiant, anti-colonial movement in Africa.

To help celebrate white-led Rhodesia’s transition to free Zimbabwe, the reggae star was invited to perform at Rufaro Stadium in the capital, Harare, in April 1980. He and his Wailers band played to a full house that included Mugabe, giving a performance still talked about in that country today.

Takudzwa Chikepe, who was raised in Harare, was not born at the time of Marley’s historic performance. Known as VaChikepe The Poet, he believes divine intervention brought the Jamaican singer-songwriter to his homeland.

“What makes Bob Marley extremely special is that he came for the Independence of Zimbabwe as the esteemed and expected guest of honour. To me, this means that Bob Marley was known and located by the spirit of Zimbabwe, all the way from Jamaica. This makes me understand that, time and again, different great spirits are always looking for someone or some people to use, especially to share love, unity, and the blessings of life,” VaChikepe, an ordained minister of religion who lives in North Carolina, told the Jamaica Observer.

While young Zimbabweans are into dancehall music, he said his countrymen are still entranced by the spell Marley cast 45 years ago.

“Bob Marley was listened to by some of our grandparents, parents, uncles, and aunties, and we are still listening to his music today. I am sure the same spirit inspired most of the reggae artistes in Zimbabwe, and this same spirit has also inspired ‘Zimdancehall’, which is Zimbabwe’s interpretation of Jamaican dancehall,” VaChikepe noted.

“The Bob Marley spirit is a source of inspiration — whether in hair, meditation, or mentality. Even me, I grew up with a painting of Bob Marley in my bedroom, and whenever I visited Tendayi Gahamadze of Mbira DzeNharira we would listen to Bob Marley’s music and watch his documentaries time and again. Even our former president, Comrade Robert Mugabe, was nicknamed Bob because he reminded people of the importance of freedom and Bob Marley’s historical visit to our country.”

Marley dedicated Survival, his 1979 album, to militant groups in Africa who were determined to rid the continent of British, Belgian, French, and Portuguese colonialists. Zimbabwe, one of the album’s tracks, saluted Mugabe’s forces in Rhodesia.

Ziggy Marley and his younger brother Stephen had accompanied their father to Zimbabwe. In an interview with CNN, Ziggy Marley had vivid memories of that trip, even though just 11 years old at the time.

“One of the most memorable things is we took trips with him. We went to Zimbabwe, he and my brother Stephen, to celebrate their independence from British rule. During that trip it was the first time in Africa. We were in the hotel room and the guys who were fighting for freedom came to visit him. They brought grenades and guns, and they were showing him. And they were telling him how his music helped and motivated them to fight the colonial powers. And as a kid, that kind of made an impression on me,” Ziggy recalled.

Bob Marley died from cancer in May 1981 at age 36. The 80th anniversary of his birth is being celebrated on February 6.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist as prime minister from 1980 to 1987, and president from 1987 to 2017. He died in 2019, hailed by supporters as a fearless freedom fighter, and denounced by critics as a ruthless despot.

During his 30-year reign he met several of the Jamaican artistes who visited Zimbabwe, including Sizzla and King Sounds.