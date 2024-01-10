Black Coffee involved in accident

Spread the love

SOUTHE Africa’s internationally renowned DJ and music producer Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident while on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata, Argentina.

On Tuesday afternoon, a statement was shared on the Grammy award-winning artist’s social media pages.

“The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” read the statement.

“We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team.

“In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans.

“Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well!”

The statement had comments turned off on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) but that has not stopped the public from reacting and wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.

It is not clear when the incident actually happened but the DJ has been performing in Brazil the first few days of 2024.

Just a day ago, he posted about how the song ‘Revelations 19:1’ by the Sunday Service Choir has a special story behind it for him as it saved his life.

Black Coffee had recently reflected on how 2023 is the year he would not forget with him achieving notable achievements such as his sold-out Madison Square Gardens show in New York, being a guest lecture at Harvard Business School and being honoured by GQ Britain as one of the publication’s Men of the Year.

IOL Entertainment