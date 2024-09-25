BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition Reveals Shortlisted Filmmakers Ahead of European Film Festival Zimbabwe

Spread the love

The highly anticipated BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition, a flagship event of the European Film Festival Zimbabwe, has unveiled the filmmakers and actors shortlisted across various categories. This year’s competition has shone a spotlight on emerging talent in Zimbabwe’s arts sector.

By Tina Musonza

In a statement released yesterday, the European Union delegation to Zimbabwe reflected on the call for submissions earlier this year for the fifth edition of the BIOSKOP! competition. With the themes ‘Beyond Boundaries: Empowering Women Through Film’ and ‘Staying Connected,’ the competition celebrates the creativity and diversity of Zimbabwean filmmakers through short films that highlight local perspectives and experiences.

The BIOSKOP! competition encourages a variety of voices and viewpoints, particularly focusing on stories that promote gender inclusivity and positive narratives. It provides an important platform for Zimbabwean filmmakers to present their work to wider audiences and connect with industry professionals, offering opportunities to maximize their potential and contribute to the local film industry.

Winning films will be announced and screened during the European Film Festival Zimbabwe, scheduled from October 11 to 19, 2024. The festival’s main events will take place at Mbare Art Space in Harare and Ster Kinekor in Bulawayo, with additional screenings at Campbell Theatre in Kadoma and Memorial Library in Gweru. A cash prize will be awarded to the winner in each category.

This year’s competition received 56 submissions, a reflection of Zimbabwe’s vibrant storytelling talent. Festival Director Mercy Mangwana Nyamhunga expressed her excitement at the overwhelming response and praised the innovative work of the filmmakers.

“We were blown away by the quality and diversity of this year’s submissions,” said Nyamhunga. “From thought-provoking documentaries to visually stunning animations and compelling narratives, the filmmakers showcased a wide range of styles and approaches. We’re also excited to introduce the new Best Actor/Actress award category, which allows us to recognize outstanding performances.”

The independent jury for the 2024 BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition, which includes industry professionals and community leaders like Prosper Kunyetu, Sibongile Mlambo, Matthieu Eberhardt, Daniel Lasker, and Tanyaradzwa Fear, has selected the following shortlist:

BEST NARRATIVE

Worker Bee – by Welensky Chamunorwa

My Husband Joe – by Derby Bheta

Fat Bastard – by Jonathan Samukange

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Before the Storm – by Jared Mohan Matthew Bunga

Chasing Levels – by Dumie Manyathela

From Huts to Pots – by Tswarelo Peter Mothobe

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Fat Bastard – by Jonathan Samukange

Before the Storm – by Jared Mohan Matthew Bunga

Taxi – by Jonathan Samukange

BEST SOUND

Hello Beautiful – by Leonel Jason Fowdar

My Brother’s Keeper – by Tinashe Dorobeni

Queue For A Dream – by Xolani Thomas Mkwananzi & Clinton Zvoushe

BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE

Kuchema the Soundscape – by Chipo Mapondera & Joel Chandauka

Therapist – by Admire Zimbeva

Zithobeni – by Andile Masombuka & Felix Badza

BEST ACTOR/ACTRESS

Dalma Chiwereva – My Husband Joe

Chiedza Rwodzi – In Anne

Aubrey S – Fat Bastard

The winners will be announced during the festival’s opening ceremony on October 12, 2024, at Mbare Arts Space, with winning films screened at all festival venues.

Launched by the European Union in 2016, the European Film Festival Zimbabwe has grown from a platform for showcasing European films into a celebration of both European and African cinema. The festival plays an important role in nurturing the local film industry by offering Zimbabwean filmmakers opportunities for collaboration on both national and international levels.

