Beyoncé’s Halftime Show Breaks Streaming Records for Netflix

Netflix reached an unprecedented milestone on Christmas Day, thanks to Beyoncé’s electrifying halftime performance during its live NFL broadcast.

The event, hosted at Houston’s NRG Stadium, marked Netflix’s debut in streaming live sports and set a new benchmark for the platform’s global viewership.

The nearly 13-minute halftime show, part of the doubleheader titled A Cowboy Carter Christmas, showcased Beyoncé’s signature artistry with tracks from her acclaimed album Cowboy Carter. Joined by surprise guests Post Malone and Shaboozey, the Houston native thrilled her hometown crowd with performances of fan favourites like “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” and “YA YA.”

The broadcast, which included the Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans games, was streamed across 200 countries, with over a third of Netflix’s global subscribers tuning in. The Ravens-Texans match, featuring Beyoncé’s halftime show, became the centerpiece of the evening and a defining moment for Netflix’s experimental foray into live sports.

The streaming giant’s $150 million investment in the NFL broadcast rights is part of a three-year deal to test its live-streaming capabilities. The gamble appears to have paid off handsomely, with the Chiefs-Steelers game now ranking as Netflix’s second-most-watched live event.



While Netflix did not release specific viewership numbers for Beyoncé’s performance, the overwhelming demand prompted the company to announce a standalone special, Beyoncé Bowl, ensuring her historic halftime show remains accessible to fans.

The success of the event has sparked speculation about Netflix’s future in live sports. Industry experts suggest the platform may aim to compete for rights to marquee events, including the Super Bowl, which could become available in 2033.

As Netflix explores new avenues to expand its live content offerings, Beyoncé’s unforgettable Christmas performance has positioned the company as a serious contender in the world of sports broadcasting.

