Beyoncé faces fresh backlash for showing new film in Israel

A new trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ film has sparked fresh criticism after fans began to express their disappointment that the film would be showing in Israel.

The film will premiere in Los Angeles on November 25 and London on November 30 before hitting theatres across the globe on December 1.

It will also be shown in several countries around the world including, controversially, Israel.

Not only has the general public responded angrily to this, Beyonce’s own fans, the BeyHive have also been critical of the pop star.

“I’m part of the Beyhive, I love Beyoncé with everything in me, but if she doesn’t get her agency to pull her movie from Israel then we’re boycotting her too,” tweeted @andi_semhle. “She’s not above genocide.”

The film, ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,’ is based on Beyoncé’s recent international concert tour.

@bassielastrassi added, “I know the filmmaker typically isn’t responsible for distribution but her name is on it. And if RWT really was a safe space, it can’t be shown in a genocidal apartheid state.”

“Taylor and Beyonce showing their movies in Israel is just very unserious,” posted @kirkxxs. “And no, they are not the distribution companies… but they ARE taylor swift and beyonce knowles-carter and if either of them wanted, they could make mountains move so this is… incredibly disheartening.”

Beyoncé fan page @yoncecapital also weighed in. “If we can get Cuff It sent to radio, we can keep the RWT movie out of Israel until a ceasefire is called at least.

“Aside from it just being the right thing to do, this would go against everything that Bey has stood for in recent years in terms of civil rights and liberation.”

The account then added a couple of email addresses to send grievances to, before adding, “This is reminder: It is not complicated “war” If one side is mourning 10,000 while fleeing the only land they know, while the other side gets to go to the movies.”

