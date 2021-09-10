Beyonce and Jay-Z pledge $2million to fund college scholarships

The couple – who have daughter Blue Ivy, nine, and twins Rumi and Sir, four, together – have teamed up with Tiffany & Co to fund places at five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) via their charities BeyGOOD and Shawn Carter Foundation as part of their About Love campaign.

Tiffany & Co. Chief Sustainability Officer Anisa Kamadoli Costa praised Beyoncé and JAY-Z for ‘their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program.’

Good work: Beyonce and Jay-Z have pledged $2 million to fund college scholarships; this new image was released on Thursday

Good people: The couple – who have daughter Blue Ivy, nine, and twins Rumi and Sir, four, together – have teamed up with Tiffany & Co to fund places at five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) via their charities BeyGOOD and Shawn Carter Foundation

The funds will go to Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Arkansas, and Central State University in Ohio, and incoming and active students must qualify for financial aid to be eligible, with priority given to those most in need.