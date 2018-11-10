Backstreet Boys announce DNA World Tour and new album

Backstreet Boys have announced a world tour in support of their new album, ‘DNA’.

The ‘Everybody’ hitmakers – comprised of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell – will release their first record since 2013’s ‘In a World Like This’ on January 25, before heading out on an extensive run of dates across the globe.

Speaking about the new record – which includes new track ‘Chances’ – Kevin said: “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work.

“These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

The ‘DNA World Tour’ kicks off in Lisbon on May 11, and runs right though until September 15.

They will tour North America, Europe and the UK, with a stop at London’s iconic The O2 arena on June 17.

The 90s stars are currently performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for their ‘Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life’ residency, which has been running since March 2017.

Meanwhile, the ‘I Want It That Way’ hitmakers recently admitted they don’t want to be a nostalgia band and have worked really hard to make sure the new tunes live up to their greatest hits.

Howie said: “I think it would be very easy for us to turn ourselves into a nostalgic band.

“Our biggest hits are what the majority of the fans want to hear when they come to our show because of the memories attached to them, but we always try never to settle.

“We want to make a concert that people want to see, pushing ourselves physically so the new songs in our concerts stand up alongside the favourites. We’re not just living in the past.”

Full tour dates can be found by visiting backstreetboys.com