Baba Harare denies girlfriend fled his black mamba

BABA HARARE has dismissed a social media story that a girl fled from a hotel room after she saw his “huge” manhood.

The affable jiti music exponent said he has a perfect “size” that ladies cannot run away from him.

The story doing the rounds is that a slay queen fled from him.

H-Metro exclusively talked to Baba Harare.

“Oh, ndakangomukawo ndichiona chakutenderera wena.

“It’s not true, ndakatotsva. Haa inini ndine perfect size not iyo inotizwa.

“People want ladies to run away from me,” he said.

Baba Harare said social media was only good when it came to business.

“Social media is only good when it comes to business; you can get money through your social media platforms,” he added.

He has since released a new project.

“I just dropped a gospel single Zvaringana today at Nash TV hot spot.

“It’s a traditional gospel track and as usual, inini ndini energy wacho saka haiperi.”

The social media story reported that a 23-year-old Domboshava-based slay queen and influencer fled Baba Harare’s hotel room on Friday night after seeing his “humongous” joy stick for the first time.

The slay queen, who was reported to be from a popular university, reportedly told friends that she met the singer at a music event last month and they began chatting on the phone.