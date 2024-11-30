Azealia Banks Defends Drake Amid Industry Legal Battle

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Outspoken rapper Azealia Banks has come to Drake’s defence, claiming that the artist is preparing a legal manoeuvre of historic proportions that could forever change the music industry.

Drake recently made headlines for launching legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), Spotify, and others following Kendrick Lamar’s pointed diss track Not Like Us. The move has drawn widespread criticism, with many accusing Drake of hypocrisy for allegedly using industry influence to stifle competitors in the past.

Banks Praises Drake’s “Epic Heist”

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Banks dismissed criticisms and backed Drake’s strategy, calling it “a heist of such epic proportions.”

“Drake DEFINITELY has the gun,” Banks wrote in response to a user mocking the rapper. “He’s about to crook UMG and Spotify on some minor legal formalities and actually be the first rapper in history to stage a heist of such epic proportions.”

She argued that the case could expose questionable industry practices and bring unprecedented transparency.

“This is such a lethal chess move,” Banks continued. “He’s going to subpoena literally every platform’s records. They won’t be able to cook the books. Then they will all have to prove that Drake is a pedophile, which would make UMG and Spotify look ridiculous.”

Potential Impact on Super Bowl Performance

Banks also speculated that Drake’s legal battle might prevent Kendrick Lamar from performing his diss track at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Kendrick is not going to be able to perform Not Like Us,” she said. “Jay-Z will officially have been bodied by a singing [expletive]. Everyone is going to gag at how this plays out.”

Divided Opinions

While Banks remains firmly in Drake’s corner, other critics, including Joe Budden, have taken a different stance. Budden accused Drake of reaping what he sowed, describing him as a “selfish, lying, manipulative sack of [expletive]” whose enemies were now catching up to him after 15 years of feuds.

“Music Industry Case Law in the Making”

Despite the polarising opinions, Banks expressed fascination with the legal battle’s potential implications for the music industry.

“This is 100% about to become music industry case law whichever way it goes,” she added. “People think Drake is soft, but it’s refreshing to see a rap beef resolved in court rather than violence. This is the kind of drama my nerdy ass can get behind.”

As Drake’s legal battle unfolds, industry watchers and fans alike are bracing for what could be a groundbreaking case, with far-reaching implications for music rights, platforms, and power dynamics.

Source: AllHipHop

