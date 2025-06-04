Ashanti & Nelly Reportedly Expecting Second Child as Keyshia Cole Fuels Speculation

Spread the love

Music power couple Ashanti and Nelly may be expecting their second child, if comments made by fellow R&B star Keyshia Cole are anything to go by. The couple, who only recently welcomed their first child, could be expanding their family again—though no official confirmation has been made.

The speculation gained traction following Cole’s appearance on The Breakfast Club, where she casually praised Ashanti and unexpectedly mentioned a second pregnancy.

“Shout out to Ashanti, ’cause I mean, she’s amazing. She got a baby, she’s pregnant again,” Cole said, prompting both surprise and curiosity among fans and the show’s hosts.

The brief yet telling comment quickly went viral, with clips shared widely across social media platforms and reported by outlets including Hollywood Unlocked. Online users were left wondering whether Cole had inadvertently revealed a private detail or was merely echoing unconfirmed rumours.

Ashanti, 43, has built a reputation for maintaining a tight grip on her personal affairs. Her first pregnancy with son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes was kept under wraps until it was visibly undeniable. The couple only confirmed the birth after their child’s arrival in mid-2024.

Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their romance in 2023, eventually tying the knot in a quiet, private ceremony. Since then, they’ve been the subject of widespread media interest, particularly after announcing their first child together. The potential news of a second child has reignited public fascination with the duo.

Social media reactions have been a mix of excitement and scepticism. Some fans are congratulating the couple preemptively, while others are waiting for a statement from the artists themselves.

Neither Ashanti nor Nelly has responded to the growing speculation, and their representatives have declined to comment when contacted by various entertainment outlets.

Until confirmation is received from the couple, the possibility of baby number two remains firmly in the realm of rumour. Still, with Keyshia Cole’s slip of the tongue, the buzz is now louder than ever.

Stay tuned as the story develops.

Source: Online