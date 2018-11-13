Ariana Grande’s hit song ‘thank you, next’ tops Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande has secured her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with her hit song, ‘thank u, next’.

The 25-year-old singer topped the chart with her break up track, and the song’s triumph marks the first number one debut for a woman since Adele released ‘Hello’ three years ago.

Meanwhile, Ariana previously opened up about how the last few months – which has seen her battle the loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away in September, and breaking off her engagement with Pete Davidson the following month – have been “painful yet beautiful”.

She wrote on Twitter: “i love y’all so damn much. thank u so so much for everything … what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ….. when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful. (sic)”

Ariana Grande for once i don’t really have words i love u so much and thank u

Ariana had recently told a fan on social media that therapy had saved her life “so many times”, following the tragic events of this year – which came on top of the grief she endured in May 2017 when 22 people were killed in a terror attack at her concert in Manchester.

When one fan wrote: “who is ariana’s therapist and are they accepting new clients (sic)”

And she responded: “lmaoaoo this is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. (sic)”