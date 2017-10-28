Ammara back in bed with Roki

While some ex-lovers take the bitter route, erasing all traces of each other from their lives, this is not the case with former power couple, Rockford “Roki” Josphats and Ammara Brown, who appear to have maintained a working relationship after their highly publicised break-up.

This became particularly apparent this week after it emerged that the two are still compatible bedfellows, in the music sense, as the bad boy of Zimbabwean music was one of the nine producers on the songbird’s upcoming album.

The countdown to Brown’s much anticipated album is on, with the songbird announcing that the project, from which she has already released smash hit single Akiliz, would be released on 11 November.

“Today, I’d like you to help me show some love and gratitude to all the producers who brought the music of #Ammartia to life. I can safely say I had the pleasure and honour of working with some of the very best and brightest in Zimbabwe’s music industry today,” Ammara wrote in a series of tweets.

She went to name the list of producers who besides Roki include Simba Tagz, Oskid, Chiweddar, Simba Moyo, Take Fizzo, Mr Kamera, DJ Tamuka and Jusa Dementor.

“It wasn’t the easiest process. But all nine of you helped to grow and learn from you through it all. You’ve helped make my life’s dream finally come true and I am eternally grateful,” she went on.

For his part, Roki has also not been shy to throw spotlight on Ammara’s music or talent on his twitter account, even after their split. – B-Metro