Adele and Rich Paul are ‘inseparable’

Adele and Rich Paul have met each other’s children and are basically “inseparable” from one another. The “Skyfall” singer – who has eight-year-old Angelo from her marriage to Simon Konecki – and the sports agent are said to be basically “inseparable” and not only has the 33-year-old pop star introduced her partner to her son, she’s also been spending time with his three kids.

A source told E! News: “Adele is very much in love with Rich and their relationship has become more serious in the last few months. “They have both met each other’s kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them. “They both stay at each other’s places in L.A., and are pretty much inseparable.”

And the couple are happy socialising with each other’s friends. The insider added: “She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now. She is all about having fun and being in good company and Rich definitely provides that.” Earlier this week, Adele made her romance with Rich Instagram official.

The “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker captioned the pictures with a simple heart emoji. In the snaps, the London-born star wore a black Schiaparelli gown, which also featured a cloud-like off-the-shoulder detail.

Meanwhile, Adele hasn’t actually released an album since “25” in 2015, but she’s been tipped to make her live comeback in Las Vegas in December, which will be broadcast around the world. A source recently explained: “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas. “Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This will be one of few performances as part of her promotional tour.