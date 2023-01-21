A$AP Rocky’s ‘vulnerable’ fourth album is ‘finished’

A$AP Rocky’s fourth album is “finished”. The “Fashion Killa” star has revealed his follow-up to 2018’s “Testing” just needs a few “finishing touches” before it’s ready to be shared with the world.

Rocky has poured his heart and soul into the “vulnerable” lyrics, in which he shares his “perspective” on how he views his peers and community. He said: “It’s finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it.

“The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.” This week, the music star shared the latest single, “Same Problems?”, which is dedicated to the hip-hop artists who died too young. He said: “Without preaching too much, I just wanted to touch on something a bit different opposed to just being braggadocious, flamboyant and just regular rap content for me.”

Elsewhere, Rocky gushed that Rihanna’s music comeback is “just incredible”. The rapper is thrilled that his partner – who gave birth to their baby boy last May – is staging a huge revival with her upcoming headline slot at the Super Bowl half-time show on February 12. He told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.

“It’s just incredible.” He said: “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

