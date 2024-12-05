A$AP Rocky Confirms Rihanna Collaboration Amid Album Delays

Spread the love

Fans of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna may soon have their patience rewarded, as the rapper has confirmed that a collaboration with his superstar partner is on the horizon.

During the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards held on Wednesday (December 4), A$AP Rocky, according to an American entertainment platform AllHipHop, hinted at the project while speaking with E! News. When asked about the possibility of working with Rihanna, he teased, “I think you should just wait around and see. You know, we’ve got something in the works.”

Chemistry in Creativity

Rocky also opened up about why the duo enjoys collaborating. “I think it’s just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It’s pretty easy,” he said. “It feels more organic or natural.”

The couple, who transitioned from long-time friends to partners, have been balancing their artistic endeavours with their growing family. They are parents to two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.

Albums Fans Are Desperate For

Both artists have kept their fans waiting for years. A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, was initially scheduled for release on August 30 but has faced repeated delays due to “leaks and sample clearances.” A release date is now anticipated for later this year.

Rihanna, on the other hand, hasn’t released an album since her 2016 hit record Anti. When asked about her prolonged absence from music during the AFNA Awards red carpet, she attributed the delay to her focus on motherhood.

“It’s impacted [my creative process] greatly,” Rihanna shared. “It’s a new priority. My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that.”

Red Carpet Moments

Despite their busy schedules, the power couple continues to captivate audiences. On Monday (December 2), they made headlines at London’s Royal Albert Hall during the London Fashion Awards. A$AP Rocky received the prestigious Cultural Innovator Award, with Rihanna by his side in a stunning red-carpet appearance.

Fans eagerly await not just their solo projects but also the anticipated collaboration between two of the most influential figures in music and fashion.

