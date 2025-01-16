A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s Relationship Sparks Debate Ahead of Court Trial

Spread the love

A$AP Rocky’s upcoming trial has brought unexpected attention to his relationship with Rihanna, sparking debate over their marital status during a hearing on Wednesday, January 15.

The rapper is set to appear in court next week for a gun assault trial stemming from allegations that he shot his former friend, A$AP Relli, in 2021. As jury selection approaches, Judge Mark S. Arnold has sought to address various matters, including whether potential jurors know either A$AP Rocky or Rihanna, the global superstar and mother of his two children.

The couple’s relationship status became a point of discussion when Judge Arnold asked Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, how Rihanna should be referred to during the trial. Tacopina described her as Rocky’s “common-law wife” but admitted uncertainty about their official marital status.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin challenged this designation, insisting Rihanna should only be referred to as Rocky’s wife if they are legally married. Judge Arnold resolved the matter by stating, “If they are legally married anywhere, she will be his wife. If they are not legally married anywhere, she is his significant other.”

A$AP Rocky has frequently referred to Rihanna as his wife, and the couple even depicted a wedding in one of his music videos. However, there is no confirmation of a formal marriage.

The pair publicly announced their relationship in 2020 and have since welcomed two children. Their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born in May 2022, and their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, arrived in August 2023.

Rocky’s Legal Battle and Potential Testimony

As the trial looms, Tacopina revealed that A$AP Rocky is considering testifying in his own defence, saying, “He’s eager to tell his story and would love the opportunity to do so.”

Prosecutors allege that Rocky shot A$AP Relli during a confrontation in 2021, claiming that Relli was threatened before shots were fired, one of which grazed his hand. While video evidence captures a scuffle between the two, it does not show the alleged shooting.

Despite the charges, Tacopina remains confident in Rocky’s innocence and believes he will be acquitted. Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 21.

Stay tuned for updates as the trial unfolds.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...