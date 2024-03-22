A cool US$27K splashed on new Gospel Album. . .Scott, Chimombe, Musavengana splash big

Spread the love

GOSPEL musician and entrepreneur, Jerdan Paradise, is at a loss for words after his latest album ‘Kudenga Zvarongwa’ was auctioned for US$27000.

It was recently launched at the Anglican Cathedral in the Harare Central Business District.

Paradise, who is also a music teacher, said businessman Scott Sakupwanya shocked him when he offered US$5000 for a copy of the album.

Black empowerment gurus – Mike Chimombe and Paul Tungwarara – each purchased the album for US$5000.

Aphia Nyasha Musavengana, the president of Concord Young Women in Business, who was the biggest bidder of the day with US$10000.

Socialite Fally Junior offered US$U$2000, leaving Paradise US$27 000 richer in one night.

In an interview with H-Metro, Paradise believes the floodgates of success are now opening for him.

“I am overwhelmed by the support I got from the business community who graced my album launch and made high bids of up to Us$27K.

“To be honest, I see the hand of the Lord because the people who came like Scott Sakupwanya, Tungwarara, Aphia Nyasha, Fally Junior and Mike Chimombe made my day.

“Their support was overwhelming and I can’t thank them enough for all they did on my album launch,” he said.

The 29-year-old, whose affairs are run by Medlyn Mugovera, said:

“My vision as an artist is to go international and sing something with substance that can touch the hearts of many.

“As a preacher’s son, I also want to turn many souls to God and give them hope during such trying times.

“I have already begun that mission.”

The Walter Sisulu University Musicology graduate collaborated with Jona Chivasa on the song Takaponeswa while Tinashe Murigo featured on the song Denga.

He featured Robert Mutsambiwa on the song Ambuye and Pastor Josh Kays on the track Gonamombe.

Source: H-Metro

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...