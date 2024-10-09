68-Year-Old South African Grandma Arrested for Selling Fake Chris Brown Concert Tickets

Spread the love

Limpopo, South Africa – A 68-year-old woman from Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit tickets to an upcoming Chris Brown concert.

The suspect is said to have sold 850 fake tickets, each priced at approximately $250 ( R4 700), before being taken into custody.

Authorities estimate that the scam earned her more than $212,000 from unsuspecting fans eager to attend the highly anticipated event. When police arrested her, they discovered an additional 12,630 fake tickets still in her possession, suggesting that she had plans to continue the operation.

Local authorities have urged anyone who purchased tickets from the woman to come forward. An investigation is now underway to determine whether she acted alone or had accomplices in this large-scale fraud.

The arrest has left many in the community shocked, as it is unusual to see a senior citizen involved in such a scheme. Meanwhile, concertgoers are being advised to verify their tickets through official channels to avoid being turned away at the concert gates.