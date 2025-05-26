50 Cent Wins Legal Battle to Seize Ex-Employee’s $1M Connecticut Home Over Fraud

Spread the love

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT – Rapper and business mogul 50 Cent has been granted court approval to seize the home of a former executive who defrauded his liquor company, Sire Spirits, of millions of dollars.

Mitchell Green, the company’s former director of brand management, was found liable for orchestrating a multi-million dollar fraud scheme involving kickbacks and inflated prices. A federal bankruptcy judge has now lifted the automatic stay on Green’s Chapter 7 case, clearing the way for Sire Spirits to foreclose on his Westport property located at 299 Main Street.

Green, who served at Sire Spirits between 2018 and 2020, illegally pocketed approximately $2.2 million through secret deals with French distilleries. The scheme unravelled in 2020 after an attempted extortion led Green to confess. He was subsequently dismissed and sued by the company.

An arbitrator awarded Sire Spirits more than $6.1 million in damages, legal costs, and interest. With further penalties added, Green’s total debt now exceeds $7 million.

Although Green attempted to discharge the debt through bankruptcy, the court ruled the fraud-related judgment was non-dischargeable, meaning he remains fully liable. Sire Spirits had already recorded a lien on the Connecticut property, appraised at $1 million. However, the house is considered “underwater” due to existing debts exceeding its value.

Sire Spirits successfully argued in court that the property was non-essential to Green’s liquidation case and that his fraudulent conduct disqualified him from receiving the full homestead exemption. The exemption was capped at $75,000, significantly limiting his legal protections.

The bankruptcy judge also waived the standard 14-day waiting period, allowing 50 Cent’s company to begin foreclosure proceedings immediately.

In addition to the civil ruling, Green has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges and is awaiting sentencing.

This case marks the latest legal victory for 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, as he continues aggressive efforts to recover funds stolen from his business ventures.

