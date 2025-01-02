50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Viral Deposition Footage

Spread the love

50 Cent has taken a jab at Kanye West, poking fun at the rapper over viral footage from a 2020 deposition. The clips, part of A&E’s Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, recently resurfaced and quickly gained traction online.

In the footage, Kanye West, wearing a mask, engages in a tense exchange with attorney Michael Popok. At one point, West interrupts the proceedings to ask, “Ekwan, can I go to jail off of anything related to this lawsuit?” Despite the lawyer’s attempts to keep him focused, West cuts him off, declaring, “You crazy. You don’t know who you talking to. I’m not some slave of yours, boy.”

Reacting to the clip on social media, 50 Cent couldn’t resist sharing his thoughts. “I be liking some of the s### Yeezy be doing, but I’m not doing it,” he captioned his post. “I don’t understand why he do it. LOL.”

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has commented on Kanye’s deposition antics. In December, he shared another clip featuring West, in which the rapper boldly claimed to be “the richest Black person in the history of America.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is also making headlines for other reasons. His Las Vegas residency has come under fire, with local blogger Jennifer Gay, known as Vegas Starfish, describing his performance as “the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended.”

Whether trolling rivals or navigating criticism, 50 Cent continues to remain a central figure in entertainment conversations.

Source: AllHipHop

