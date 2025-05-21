50 Cent Trolls Fabolous and Jadakiss Over Resurfaced Diddy ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

Spread the love

NEW YORK — Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has once again taken aim at Sean “Diddy” Combs — this time dragging fellow hip-hop artists Fabolous and Jadakiss into the crossfire over an awkward clip from Diddy’s now-infamous 2017 appearance on Drink Champs.

The resurfaced video, which has been recirculating on social media amid Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles, features a visibly uncomfortable moment where Diddy makes suggestive comments, including calling host N.O.R.E. “daddy” and saying, “I like when you scrambling and scraping.” The tension heightened when Diddy turned to Fabolous and pressed him with a peculiar question: “Did you miss me?” followed by, “Why won’t you party with me for your birthday?”

50 Cent, known for his relentless social media trolling, reposted the clip on Instagram Tuesday night, mocking Fabolous and Jadakiss for their visibly awkward reactions during the exchange.

“See how they was all acting like everything normal because they looked up to Diddy,” 50 wrote. “I was saying this [ninja] a fruit pop so I’m a hater. SMH.”

The Power producer has had a long-standing rivalry with Diddy, often mocking the Bad Boy Records founder. That campaign has intensified over the past year as Diddy has faced mounting legal woes, including multiple lawsuits and a high-profile criminal trial on charges ranging from sex trafficking to racketeering.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent also ridiculed a report that individuals were allegedly being paid $20 an hour to wear “Free Diddy” T-shirts outside the courthouse. He doubled down by sharing AI-generated images of himself in one of the shirts, adding another layer of satire to his online crusade.

The resurfaced Drink Champs interview continues to fuel debate, with many viewers reassessing past behaviour in light of Diddy’s legal controversies — and 50 Cent clearly has no plans to let it fade from public memory.

