50 Cent Teams Up with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on New Track “Gunz N Smoke” from Upcoming Album “Missionary”

LOS ANGELES – 50 Cent is stirring up excitement as he joins Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on the highly anticipated track “Gunz N Smoke” from their upcoming album Missionary. The star-studded collaboration is one of the highlights of the album, set for release on Friday, December 13.

The album marks the first joint project from Snoop and Dre since their 1993 classic Doggystyle. In addition to 50 Cent, the album also features guest appearances from Eminem and legendary British musician Sting. The track “Gunz N Smoke” is expected to be a standout, blending the iconic sounds of these West Coast rap legends.

50 Cent teased the collaboration on his Instagram on December 11, sharing an AI-assisted commercial for Snoop and Dre’s Still G.I.N. album, featuring the duo “meeting” legendary music figures Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. He captioned the post with “NEW HEAT,” hinting at the upcoming fire on the track.

The G-Unit mogul also spoke about the song during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he revealed plans to perform “Gunz N Smoke” at his upcoming Las Vegas residency. The conversation took a lighthearted turn as 50 Cent joked about Snoop Dogg’s famous smoking habits, teasing, “That’s not even getting high. I think you have to relax; you have to come down to be sober to get high again. Like he’s just sustaining feelings.”

In addition to the collaboration with 50 Cent and Eminem, Snoop Dogg also tapped Sting for a unique performance on the album. The duo recently performed together on The Voice season finale.

To add to the buzz, Snoop and Dre have teased a high-energy trailer for a Missionary short film, further building anticipation for the album’s release. Fans can expect a project that blends classic West Coast rap with new-age collaborations, marking a major moment for the genre.

