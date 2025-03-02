50 Cent Reignites Feud with Floyd Mayweather Over Trump Endorsement

Spread the love

Hip-hop mogul 50 Cent has once again taken aim at boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, mocking him over his recent endorsement of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mayweather, during an appearance on Fox Business’ Making Money with Charles Payne earlier this week, described Trump as “the best president” in U.S. history, praising his business acumen and leadership.

“We had Trump before, and we didn’t appreciate him,” Mayweather said. “I think Trump is a great president—actually, he’s the best president in my eyes. Great businessman, and that’s what it’s about.”

Mayweather further claimed that Americans are always unhappy with their leaders, regardless of who holds office.

“Trump has done an amazing job, and a lot of people around America are upset,” he added. “But no matter who goes into the White House, we’re always upset. And I think Trump is the man for the job.”

50 Cent Mocks Mayweather’s Comments

50 Cent, never one to miss an opportunity for a public jab, reposted the interview on Instagram on Thursday (February 27), ridiculing Mayweather and reviving past allegations about the boxer’s literacy struggles.

“LOL YO, you know how, when you’re in school and a kid eats the crayons,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “Now you see what happens when they grow up. Spell BEST PRESIDENT champ! LOL.”

This latest exchange adds to the longstanding feud between the rapper and the undefeated boxing champion, which has been marked by social media trolling and personal insults over the years.

Deeper Tensions Behind the Jabs?

While 50 Cent’s latest dig appears to be about Mayweather’s Trump endorsement, some believe the rapper’s real motivation stems from the boxer’s recent associations with Big Meech and Rick Ross—both rivals of 50 Cent.

The Power producer has been vocal about his disdain for anyone connected to the BMF (Black Mafia Family) co-founder amid their ongoing dispute. He even recently criticized Detroit rapper 42 Dugg for gifting Big Meech $100,000 following his release from prison last year.

“Your daddy my [ninja emoji],” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram at the time. “You made a mistake giving Screech a $100K, you could have given that to your [ninja emojis]’s. You always been hard-headed. WTF.”

With 50 Cent and Mayweather’s history of public feuds, it remains to be seen if Mayweather will fire back or if 50’s latest trolling will go unanswered. However, given their track record, this is unlikely to be the last exchange between the two outspoken figures.

