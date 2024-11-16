50 Cent Reacts to Mike Tyson’s Viral Interview with Young Reporter Jazzy Guerra

Spread the love

50 Cent has reacted to the viral interview between boxing legend Mike Tyson and 14-year-old reporter Jazlyn Guerra, better known as Jazzy’s World TV, which has garnered widespread attention ahead of Tyson’s highly anticipated fight with Jake Paul.

On November 14, Jazzy sat down with Tyson and asked the heavyweight champion about the legacy he hoped to leave behind. However, Tyson, who was deep in fight mode, offered a blunt and somewhat dark response, expressing his indifference toward the concept of legacy.

“I don’t believe in the word legacy. I just think it’s another word for ego,” Tyson said. “Legacy doesn’t mean anything. That’s just some word everyone grabbed onto. It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’m gonna die, and it’s gon’ to be over. Who cares about legacy after that?”



Tyson continued, emphasizing the futility of legacy in the face of mortality. “What a big ego. I want people to think I’m this, I’m great. No, I’m nothing. We’re just dead. We’re dust, we’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing,” he added.

The young reporter, undeterred by Tyson’s stark words, calmly thanked him for his response. But Tyson wasn’t done. He further elaborated on his perspective, challenging the concept of legacy itself. “Can you really imagine somebody saying: ‘I really want my legacy to be this way’ … you’re dead? You think someone really wants to think about you?” Tyson said. “Where’s the audacity – I want people to think about me when I’m gone. Who the f### cares about me when I’m gone?”

The exchange quickly went viral, drawing attention from all corners of the internet, including rapper 50 Cent, who took to Instagram to react to Tyson’s comments. “Got Damn it! Mike ya scaring the kids, WTF chill,” 50 Cent wrote, poking fun at Tyson while also showing support for the young reporter. “Note to self, keep the kids away from Mike. @jazzysworldtv very professional baby.”

This was not Jazzy’s first interview with the boxing legend. Previously, she spoke with Tyson about his late trainer and childhood guardian, Cus D’Amato. In their most recent interaction, Jazzy endeared herself to Tyson by gifting him a C## D’Amato trading card from her personal collection, a gesture Tyson appreciated. “Thank you very much,” Tyson said, visibly moved. “I’m really honored.”

The heartwarming moment stands in stark contrast to the intensity of their conversation about legacy, showing the young reporter’s ability to connect with Tyson despite his tough exterior.

The full interview can be watched below, offering a fascinating glimpse into the mind of one of boxing’s greatest champions.

Source: All HipHop

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...