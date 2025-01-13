50 Cent-Produced Action Thriller “Den Of Thieves 2” Crashes Box Office

Spread the love

The action-packed sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, produced by 50 Cent and starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Ice Cube’s son), stormed into theatres this weekend, claiming the top spot at the U.S. box office with a strong $6 million debut.

Revisiting the adrenaline-fueled world of high-stakes heists and relentless law enforcement clashes, the film continues the narrative established by its 2018 predecessor. Early projections suggest the sequel could close its opening weekend with an impressive $15 million, according to Deadline.

Tough Competition at the Box Office

While Den of Thieves 2 made a bold entrance, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King slipped to second place after nearly a month of dominance. The prequel, featuring the voices of Aaron Pierre, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tiffany Boone, has cemented its place in history as one of the top 15 highest-grossing musicals in the U.S., surpassing 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.

In third place, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to ride a wave of success. The latest installment in the video game-inspired franchise has already become the highest-grossing Sonic film at the U.S. box office, surpassing its predecessors.

Not All Releases Find Success

While some films soared, others struggled to find their footing. Better Man, the Robbie Williams biopic, failed to resonate with North American audiences and did not break into the top 10.

A Promising Start for ‘Den of Thieves 2’

The gritty action drama’s strong opening reaffirms its appeal among fans of high-octane storytelling. With Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. at the helm, the film has set the stage for another successful run at the box office.

As audiences flock to see the thrilling sequel, the competition at theaters remains fierce, with established hits like Mufasa and Sonic continuing to draw large crowds.

