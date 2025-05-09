50 Cent Mocks Ja Rule Over Old Gyro Ad—But There’s More to the Story

Spread the love

Hip-hop star 50 Cent has once again taken a jab at longtime rival Ja Rule, this time by reposting a 2020 gyro commercial that the latter filmed for a Los Angeles Greek restaurant.

The post, shared on May 5 but later deleted, reignited the pair’s long-standing feud and sparked conversation across social media.

The Queens-born rapper uploaded the video to Instagram, mocking Ja Rule for the enthusiastic promotion of Papa Cristo’s Mediterranean food. In his caption, 50 Cent wrote, “You see what happens when you f*** with me. Selling gyros. LMAO a southside ninja is not gonna do that.

SMH NAH this ain’t it.”

It’s not the first time 50 Cent has used the commercial to poke fun at Ja Rule—he shared the same clip back in June 2020, taunting, “This what happens… I’ll have you and your whole label selling gyros.”

Although the ad appeared to be a low-budget endorsement, Ja Rule previously clarified the context in a 2020 interview. The video, he explained, was produced for a reality competition series called Celebrity Show-Off, where stars created content to help small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I came up with this idea that I would do this silly-ass, cheesy ’80s, ’90s-style commercial and people will hate on it and try to clown me and it will go viral—and of course it did,” Ja Rule told Page Six. “Half of it is for charity [No Kid Hungry], and Papa Cristo’s gets a lot of free publicity.”

The resurfacing of the video, stripped of its original context, appears to be the latest salvo in the rappers’ digital feud, which dates back two decades. Just last month, Ja Rule fired back at 50 Cent online, criticising his liquor brand and TV projects while mocking him as “boo boo the fool.”

He also accused 50 Cent of cooperating with federal authorities during the Murder Inc. investigation and hinted at releasing damaging evidence. “Until you handle business with the ones who shot you, you can’t troll anymore… take care of your issues, chump lmao…” Ja Rule wrote in a fiery post.

Despite reigniting the drama, 50 Cent eventually deleted the gyro video from his Instagram, though not before it made waves online—proving once again that neither rapper is ready to let their feud fade quietly.

