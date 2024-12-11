50 Cent Defends Drake Amid Industry Allegations: “They’re Guilty”

Spread the love

Renowned rapper 50 Cent has stepped into the fray to defend Drake, following the Toronto superstar’s explosive legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over allegations involving Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us.”

In a recent interview on Big Boy TV according to the American entertainment platform AllHipHop, 50 Cent expressed unwavering support for Drake, asserting that the rapper’s claims against music industry executives are not only valid but also highlight systemic issues within the business. “What he’s saying the system’s done—they’ve done that. They’re guilty of what he said they did,” 50 stated emphatically.

Allegations Shake the Industry

Drake’s accusations, which have sent shockwaves through the music industry, allege that UMG illegally bolstered Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to undermine his success. He also claims the Compton rapper defamed him by making false accusations of being a sex offender.

The legal petitions have reignited debates about the manipulation of artist rankings and favouritism in the music world. Drake, one of the industry’s most successful artists, argues that these tactics were designed to marginalize him and elevate Lamar.

50 Cent’s Take on the Power Play

During the interview, 50 Cent delved deeper into the politics of the music industry, suggesting that record labels often manipulate outcomes when an artist becomes too dominant.



“I think it’s a point where you win repeatedly, and the audience, even the artist community, starts to think, ‘If you win again, how am I going to have my chance to win?’” he explained. “So they would rather see Kendrick in that slot and Drake, you get out of here.”

Drawing comparisons to his own career, 50 reflected on his rivalry with The Game during his time at Interscope Records. “While I am Interscope, they are G-Unit and G-Not at the same time,” he said. “It’s just business. The same system delivering my record was delivering The Game’s record too.”

While he supported Drake’s claims, 50 also acknowledged the flip side, noting that Drake may have similarly benefited from the industry’s mechanisms in the past. “But everything that they said they did for Kendrick is something they did for [Drake] too,” he admitted.

Divided Opinions

Not everyone in the industry shares 50 Cent’s perspective. Pusha T, a longtime critic of Drake, recently sided with Kendrick Lamar, claiming that “Not Like Us” struck a nerve with Drake because it “spoke to his soul.” These remarks have fueled speculation about the underlying tension between the artists.

.@PUSHA_T speaks on why Kendrick Lamar won the beef against Drake. pic.twitter.com/wMnLmcFyns — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) December 8, 2024

A Call for Transparency

50 Cent’s comments have added a new layer to the ongoing conversation about transparency and fairness in the music industry. As the feud between Drake and Kendrick continues to unfold, it shines a spotlight on the broader dynamics of power, influence, and competition in one of the world’s most lucrative entertainment sectors.

For now, the court of public opinion remains divided as fans and industry insiders await further developments.

